What shapes you see in this video shows how clever you are

Do you want to test yourself?

There are plenty of “intelligence tests” circulating on the internet at the moment.

You have fun and whacky Facebook tests, slightly more serious surveys, and the verified IQ tests – which can often be expensive and time-consuming.

To make things a little more entertaining, here are a few of the most intriguing puzzles to test your brain power.

Which letter do the red dots form together?

A Playbuzz quiz shared this tricky test that can suggest whether or not you have a photographic -or eidetic- memory.

People with photographic memories can recall visual information from memories despite very little exposure to them.

Take the quiz to find out if you are among the 1% who can pass.

Can you see these lines moving?

Source: indy100.com