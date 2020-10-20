“WHAT THE F–K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent endorses Trump

He posted on Instagram over Biden’s Tax plans

It appears mogul rapper 50 Cent knows who he’s voting for in the 2020 Elections.

The 45-year-old hip-hop mogul — born Curtis James Jackson III — took to Instagram on Monday to offer his support for President Trump after seeing figures related to former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

The star shared an image from what appeared to be a news broadcast, displaying the “top tax rates by state under [the] Biden tax plan.”

Among the states mentioned was New York, which the broadcast said would be taxed at a rate of 58% while New York City would be taxed at 62%.

“WHAT THE F–K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” wrote Jackson in the caption. “F–K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f–king mind.”

source foxnews.com