What waterfall? Sara Underwood is a visual interference! (HOT VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Viewers struggling to keep their eyes on the stunning background

The Playboy model has been traveling around the world while stripping naked at famous landmarks.

Her latest videois a good opportunity to test yourself: Can you keep your eyes on the…landscape?

If yes, have it checked!…

(Full screen to…enjoy!)

And here is how Sara Underwood teases her fans constantly: