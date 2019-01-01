Emily Ratajkowski ushered in the New Year on a Caribbean island, wearing her sexy swimsuit (what else could it be).

But the hot model was not relaxing, as she was on a “missions” of sorts, to teach a famous parody Instagrammer called “The Fat Jewish” the art of sensual poses…

The “Fat Jewish”, whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky has some serious collaborations under his…large belt, as the hilarious social media celeb has posted, among others, with none other than the queen of pop herself, Madonna.

As can be seen in the photos below the model is showing off her famous buttocks in a popular pose, and the large guy is trying to copy her moves.

The result leaves a lot to be desired and clearly shows he needs plenty of hours of practice and to hone his bum-posing skills.

But who cares if the laughs are abundant.