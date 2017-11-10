When two hot babes upstaged Boca Juniors in Greece! (photos)

Aris of Thessaloniki played a friendly match against legendary Argentinian football club Boca Juniors in Thessaloniki. The Greeks prevailed 1-0 in the match, a victory to remember for many years. When the Argentinian team arrived at the airport one would have expected all the attention would have gone to the club’s players. But a couple of hot Greek “artists”, Elena and Ioanna stole the show hands down! We can understand why after looking at their Instagram profiles. Ioanna Markou is a freelance model and has studied political science and economy, while Elena Karakinari is a journalist.

