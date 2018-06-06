When will Game of Thrones season 8 air?

GAME OF THRONES fans are patiently waiting for season 8 to be released but when exactly will it be hitting screens? Here’s everything you need to know about the season 8 release date.

Filming is still going on in a number of locations, meaning that season eight may have the least amount of episodes but the longest shooting schedule.

There has been a lot of activity around the King’s Landing set which appears to have sustained some damage, hinting at a huge attack.

Actress Emilia Clarke, who is better known as Daenerys Targaryen, recently said that the ending would not satisfy everyone.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Emilia said: “People will scream and people will say, ‘That’s exactly what I wanted’.”

However, she laughed: “And some people will go, ‘huh?’ – my mum probably.”

She also admitted that she’d already filmed her final scenes for the show, which could be significant.

On top of that, there have been hints that the Mother of Dragons could have been killed off in season eight which may be why she isn’t in one pivotal scene.

However, one assistant director working on Game of Thrones dropped a massive hint from the set recently.

Jonathan Quinlan posted a note from the series’ producers thanking the crew for working so hard on the show’s longest ever battle scene.

The message included the line: “When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won’t know how hard you worked.”So it looks like season eight is slated for an April 2019 release.

There have been suggestions that there will be some big casualties in season eight during the epic battles after one star hinted that everyone died at the end of the season eight.

Production is taking place in Croatia, Northern Ireland and Iceland.

Earlier this year, HBO released an official statement which said that Game of Thrones would “return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019”.

One star has now speculated that everyone will die in the final season with the old adage “all men must die” hinting at the fate of the entire cast.

The most recent theory for Game of Thrones has seen fans suggest that Bran Stark has secretly been orchestrating the rise of Jon Snow since the beginning.

Now that he has become the Three-Eyed Raven, some have theorised that he will be the only pulling all the strings and helping him to his rightful place.

One Game of Thrones director recently spoke about the chemistry between Harington and Clarke, suggesting that fans could see some incestuous liaisons taking place.

Clarke recently suggested that Khal Drogo could be making a return in a “freaky finale”.

A Reddit theory has emerged suggesting that Daenerys will be hit with a major betrayal from her formerly loyal follower Jorah Mormont.

read more at express.co.uk