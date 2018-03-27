Where and how many Russian diplomats were expelled around the world (infographic)

US was expelling 48 envoys in Washington and 12 more at the UN in New York

As part of a coordinated global response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Salisbury, a host of countries have expelled over 100 Russian diplomats. The show of solidarity comes after the UK announced earlier this month that it was expelling 23 Russian diplomats. The Kremlin has vowed to retaliate against the “provocative gesture”, denying it had any role in the attack.

The US State Department announced that it was expelling 48 envoys at the Russian embassy in Washington along with another 12 at the UN in New York. Ukraine is expelling 13 Russian diplomats while Canada, France, Germany and Poland are all dismissing four.

source: statista