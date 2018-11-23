Where consumers around the world spend the most on Black Friday (infographic)

According to Picodi, in the United States, the average consumer anticipates spending about 515 U.S. dollars in 2018 on Black Friday. German consumer spending is expected to be about half that of the United States, and Indian consumers anticipate spending 70 U.S. dollars on deals this Friday.

In the United States, Thanksgiving directly precedes Black Friday, which officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. The day full of deals generates a significant amount of revenue for companies and has merged into an omnichannel event, with deals both in-store and online.

source: statista