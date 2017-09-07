Where cruise ship passengers are from & where they go (infographic)

Global cruise travel is continuing to grow at a steady pace around the world. The Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) predicts that over the course of this year 25.8 million passengers will board cruise ships for ocean bound vacations, 1.1 million more than last year.

By far the most passengers hail from the United States, which makes it less astounding that most cruise capacity is allocated to the Caribbean. The second most popular destination for cruises is the Mediterranean, with all other non-med European destinations in third place.

source: statista