Where does it cost the most to have a baby? (infographic)

The International Federation of Health Plans carried out a survey of childbirth costs and found that the U.S. was higher than all other developed countries.

Estimates of the average cost of childbirth in the U.S. vary greatly with advocacy group Childbirth Connection claiming hospitals charge just over $32,000 for a standard delivery and more than $51,000 for a c-section. Insurance providers usually cover a significant amount of the cost but always and many families are left with hefty bills.

The infographic provides an overview of the findings, showing that a standard delivery in the U.S. cost an average of $11,200 in 2017 with a c-section averaging $15,000. By comparison, a standard delivery in the Netherlands only averages $3,600 with a c-section working out at $5,000 and they are typically completely covered by insurance providers.

As well as having to cope with bills that can run to thousands of dollars, Americans live in one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth with around 700 mothers dying annually while infant mortality is also higher than in other developed countries.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista