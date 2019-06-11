Where in Europe is it most expensive to write a letter (infographic)

If you’re planning on taking a vacation in Europe, make sure you check the stamp prices before you send a postcard! The cost of writing a standard letter varies hugely across the continent and it’s extortionate in some places that might surprise you. It probably comes as no real shock that Northern Europe generally has the highest prices with a standard letter costing €3.89 in Denmark, according to a list compiled by Deutsche Post/DHL. Surprisingly though, Italy comes second with a standard letter costing a hefty €2.80. Eastern Europe and the EU’s two island nations are at the opposite end of the scale. Malta has the cheapest cost for a standard letter at just €0.26.