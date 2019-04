About 52 percent of all e-mails sent worldwide last year were unwanted ads or spam mails, according to securelist.com. China is the biggest source of spam, accounting for 12 percent of global spam traffic. The U.S. was in second place (9 percent) with Germany taking third place (7 percent). In good news though, the total spam traffic in 2018 was 4 percent lower than it was in 2017.

source: statista