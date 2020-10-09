Where to get a free Covid-19 test (list of clinics and medical centres)

Greek citizens displaying symptoms of Covid-19 will be able to get tested free of charge at 161 Health Centres and Regional Clinics starting from Monday, October 12.

As Minister of Health Vassilis Kikiliass announced on Thursday, during his visit to the Peristeri Health Centre, a total of 161 Health Centers and Regional Clinics will be made available to the citizens.

The General Secretary of Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous explained, the Health Centres will operate either on a 24-hour basis or in two shifts, ie from 7 in the morning until 10 in the evening.

As of October 12, 103 Health Centres will be put into operation throughout Greece and an additional 58 from October 15, as well as 42 regional clinics. In Attica, from Monday there will be 14 Health Centres in operation, 8 in the 1st Health District, and 6 in the 2nd Health District.

Citizens who have symptoms compatible with SARS-CoV2 coronavirus infection should contact the Health Centres only by appointment. Either through the electronic appointment platform, where an option for a COVID-19 Clinic is available, or with the 5-digit in use until today, or by contacting the Health Centre directly.

see the complete list of Covid-19 testing clinics and medical centers here