Where will the S-400s be deployed?

According to information from Turkey the first parts of the system will be delivered today

The last chance for Turkey and the United States to avoid a crisis over Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile system was during a meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Japan. Now, that chance has passed.

The meeting made it clear that regardless of what the American side says, Turkey will receive the Russian-made systems. The first shipment of the S-400 batteries will arrive in Turkey in the following hours and Turkey is now preparing itself for the impact of possible US sanctions, security sources told Al-Monitor.

After President Erdogan’s announcement, further confirmation came from presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on July 4: “S-400s will be delivered very soon and will be actively used,” he said.

Security sources said that the first shipment will consist of nine transporter erector launchers (TELs), a long-range surveillance radar, target acquisition and engagement (fire control) radar systems, a command/control unit and additional fire-control radar system. This will be the first component of two battalions that will be delivered to Turkey.

Read more HERE