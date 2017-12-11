Which countries buy US weapons (infographic)

The U.S. is the world’s biggest exporter of arms, but to which countries are these tools of war going to? Based on data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, over the last ten years, the two biggest importers have been Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

This infographic uses the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s “trend-indicator values” (TIV). These are based on the known unit production costs of weapons and represent the transfer of military resources rather than the financial value of the transfer.

source: statista