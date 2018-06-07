Which countries buy US whiskeys? (infographic)

After the imposition of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum from the EU, the economic bloc has wants to introduce retaliatory tariffs on products from America as of July 1, 2018. Among the goods that the EU wants to penalize is bourbon whiskey. As our infographic shows three of the main importers of bourbon whiskey are located in the EU: Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany. In 2017 they imported this particular make to the tune of $127.6 U.S. dollars, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. That’s a 35.2 percent share of total bourbon exports. Other whiskeys from the U.S. are exempt from the punitive measures.

source: statista