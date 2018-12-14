Which countries do people want to migrate to the most? (infographic)

A Gallup World Poll has found that 15 per cent of the world’s adults (750 million people) would like to move to another country if they had the chance.
The research is based on 453,122 interviews in 152 countries. The desire to migrate is strongest in Sub-Saharan Africa, followed by parts of Europe outside the EU. When it comes to the most desired destinations, 21 per cent of potential migrants worldwide would like to move to the United States. That equated to 158 million adults. Canada was the second most desired destination followed by Germany.
source: statista