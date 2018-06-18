Which countries listen to podcasts the most? (infographic)

Over the past few years, podcasts have emerged as a new form of distributing audio content to a broad, international public. Particularly popular among younger audiences and digital natives, podcasts are especially well-suited for long-form audio content such as interview formats and talks digging deeper into certain topics or special interests than radio formats directed at the general public usually can.

According to the Reuters Institute’s latest Digital News Report, more than a third of the survey respondents from 22 countries have listened to a podcast in the month preceding the survey, with the level of adoption varying significantly across different markets. The following chart illustrates where the biggest podcast enthusiasts and skeptics live.

source: statista