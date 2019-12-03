Which countries trust vaccines the least (infographic)

The Wellcome Trust carried out the largest study into public mistrust of vaccines ever conducted. The researched involved responses from more than 140,000 people in over 140 countries and it found that 79 percent of respondents globally “somewhat” or “strongly” agree that vaccines are safe.

Some countries are more distrustful than others, however, with France a key example. 33 percent of people in France said they strongly or somewhat disagree that vaccines are safe, the highest rate of any country in the analysis. It was followed by Gabon (26 percent) and Togo (25 percent).

Vaccines have provoked debate in France where there was controversy about a pandemic influenza vaccination. The government was accused of buying high quantities of the product and there were unproven allegations that it had been produced too quickly and wasn’t safe.

