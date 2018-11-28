Which country spent more on e-commerce on Cyber Monday? (infographic)

Cyber Monday swept across the world, with most countries participating in the global e-commerce extravaganza, which has taken off in recent years. According to information from Statista’s Digital Market Outlook, there are 259 million e-commerce users in the United States. For all the revenue e-commerce generates, each user brings in around $1,952.

The largest market for e-commerce is China with roughly 1 billion e-commerce shoppers. The United States comes in a distant second, despite the bigger bang the country brings in for revenue per user.

source: statista