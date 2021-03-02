Which Greek dish gets the Guardian’s praises?

The humble and tasty roasted chicken with potatoes is one of the dishes The Guardian lauds in a list of foods that someone must try.

Our favourite oven roast with lemon, oregano, and garlic slices, stuffed in the chicken legs is something that everyone must try. It is slow-cooked with potatoes and served perfectly with a salad of lettuce hearts, red vinegar, olive oil, dill, and ripe barrel feta. A typical Sunday recipe, but also a classic choice in all restaurant menus.

According to the Guardian, these are the 8 delicious and traditional dishes and products that you should try if you are in one of the following countries.

Belgium – Waterzooi

Sweden – Semla

Germany – Εisbein

France – Puff pastry vol-au-vent

Poland – Ζur

Denmark – Caviar

Ireland – Βoxty

