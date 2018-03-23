Which is the European Gay of the year 2018?

Mercedes Benz’s E Class Coupe was voted European Gay Car of the year for 2018. Ledorga has been organising the Election of the European Gay Car of the Year since 2005. The voting process is quite straightforward:

Any new car model that appears on the market between 1st of January and 31st of December of the Year T-1 will be eligible for the European Gay Car of the Year Award in the year T. Thus, a car model that was introduced on the market for the first time in the year 2005 will be nominated for the 2006 election.

It is an open competition, so all body types are accepted, whether saloon, coupé, convertible, family car, estate, roadster et cetera. Excluded are commercial vehicles and renovations of existing models. The word European in the title of this election implies also that nominated models have to be marketed in Europe, thus models that are not imported or distributed in the Old World. The primary goal of this election is to explore the automotive tastes of internet users participating in this election.