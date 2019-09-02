Which islands do the super-rich travel to with their private jets? (infographic)

The Bahamas appear to be the most popular island for super-rich, according data published by global consultancy firm Knight Frank.

The company produces a series of reports focusing on real estate and commercial property trends from around the globe based on official governmental statistics.

In one of its report the agency revealed which islands the super-rich preferred as a destination based on arrivals of private jets across the globe.

As the reports said, the number of private jet flights to the selected island locations increased by 7% to 58,091 from 54,093 in 2017.

The rise was driven, by and large, by an 80% increase in traffic to islands in Asia-Pacific, while the most popular of the 30 islands, or collections of islands, was the Bahamas with almost 16,500 private jet arrivals in 2018.

European islands occupy second, third and fourth places with Mallorca, Ibiza and Sardinia seeing 5,564, 5,415 and 5,247 landings, respectively.

North America has more than five times the number of private jet registrations than the next highest region, Europe, Russia & CIS. So it comes as no surprise that more than a third of the flights originate there.

The majority of private jet journeys to European islands originated from within Europe with Italy, France and Spain accounting for 48% of flights, and the UK and Germany combined accounting for another fifth of the total.

Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific accounted for ten prominent island destinations.

Overall, the number of private jet flights to the 30 island locations increased by 7% to 58,091 from 54,093 in 2017. Although traffic increased to all island groups, this was driven largely by an 80% increase in traffic to islands in Asia-Pacific.

As much private jet traffic is fairly localised, this trend reflects the fast pace of wealth creation in Asia as highlighted in the 2019 edition of The Wealth Report. The most popular of the 30 islands, or collections of islands, we look at is the Bahamas with almost 16,500 private jet arrivals in 2018, a 23% increase on the previous year.

more at knightfrank.com