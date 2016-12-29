Which outdoors celebration events in Athens are cancelled

Dec, 29 2016

Very low temperatures in Athens

According to an announcement by the Municipality of Athens, the following outdoors celebration events are canceled, due to bad weather conditions.

 

Panormou Metro Station

18:00′ Concert of the Greek Music Workshop

Artistic Supervision: Ilias Angelos, Antonis Bastianos

 

Music Stage of Klafthmonos Square

20:00′ Concert with Anastasia Moutsatsou

 

 Agia Aikaterini Square, Kato Petralona

20:00′ Concert with Manos Pyrovolakis

 

Promponas Park

12:00′ Concert with XANA zoo group

 

Plyta Square, Pangrati

18:00′ “Music journeys around neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra

 

City of Athens Cultural Center

18:30′ Concert The vocal group “8tetto” (octet) presents a festive show extending from the classical to the contemporary Greek and international music. Followed by a concert of the City of Athens Greek Music Workshop. Artistic Supervision: Ilias Angelos, Antonis Bastianos

