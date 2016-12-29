Which outdoors celebration events in Athens are cancelled

Related
According to an announcement by the Municipality of Athens, the following outdoors celebration events are canceled, due to bad weather conditions.
Panormou Metro Station
18:00′ Concert of the Greek Music Workshop
Artistic Supervision: Ilias Angelos, Antonis Bastianos
Music Stage of Klafthmonos Square
20:00′ Concert with Anastasia Moutsatsou
Agia Aikaterini Square, Kato Petralona
20:00′ Concert with Manos Pyrovolakis
Promponas Park
12:00′ Concert with XANA zoo group
Plyta Square, Pangrati
18:00′ “Music journeys around neighborhoods of Athens” City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra
City of Athens Cultural Center
18:30′ Concert The vocal group “8tetto” (octet) presents a festive show extending from the classical to the contemporary Greek and international music. Followed by a concert of the City of Athens Greek Music Workshop. Artistic Supervision: Ilias Angelos, Antonis Bastianos