White House on lockdown after individual drops backpack, attempts to jump bike rack

Author: Thema Newsroom

A CBS reporter on-site tweeted images of Secret Service personnel seeking shelter behind trees on the White House lawn

Related Stories

US Secret Service cleared the north grounds of the White House Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a suspicious package on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Press and pedestrians alike were cleared from the area around the presidential mansion in downtown, Washington, DC, amid reports of a suspicious parcel. Secret Service reported on Twitter that “an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Ave,” and were promptly taken into custody.

US President Donald Trump is not in Washington, DC, as he is presently returning from a trip to Florida on Tuesday, where he announced the beginning of his 2020 presidential campaign.

A CBS reporter on-site tweeted images of Secret Service personnel seeking shelter behind trees on the White House lawn.

Source

Tags With: