White House on lockdown after individual drops backpack, attempts to jump bike rack

A CBS reporter on-site tweeted images of Secret Service personnel seeking shelter behind trees on the White House lawn

US Secret Service cleared the north grounds of the White House Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a suspicious package on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Press and pedestrians alike were cleared from the area around the presidential mansion in downtown, Washington, DC, amid reports of a suspicious parcel. Secret Service reported on Twitter that “an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Ave,” and were promptly taken into custody.

US President Donald Trump is not in Washington, DC, as he is presently returning from a trip to Florida on Tuesday, where he announced the beginning of his 2020 presidential campaign.

US Secret Service clear press and camera crews from north grounds at WH due to security situation. No details yet. pic.twitter.com/fsV1gcxBVS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2019

A CBS reporter on-site tweeted images of Secret Service personnel seeking shelter behind trees on the White House lawn.

Heavily armed Secret Service seen taking positions behind trees on the North Lawn of the WH. Press then cleared from the area. pic.twitter.com/1zc0R3jNdO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2019

Source