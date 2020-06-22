White slaves and black masters in TV program called “CRACKA” (video)

CRACKA follows the life of a 21st century white supremacist thrown into an alternate universe where whites are slaves

A new Black Lives Matter-themed program, CRACKA, reverses what happened in American history, depicting “white supremacists” as slaves and black people as slave owners who brutally beat a neo-Nazi trapped in an alternate universe.

The show depicts a world where whites are persecuted, called “crackers,” hanged, and traded in a historically-inverted setting, with the ominous trailer bearing text that reads, “You took our breath away. What if we took yours?”

The official trailer begins with a group of neo-Nazis racially abusing a black man they had flagged down, with scenes erupting into violence, until one of the men is transported into an alternate universe with technology of the 19th century, where African Americans own whites as slaves.

One scene in the trailer depicts a white woman being raped by a black man, and shows the neo-Nazi receiving a new Africanized name then appearing to be branded.

The neo-Nazi eventually says “Where I come from this isn’t the way it’s supposed to be.”

It is not immediately clear if the program will be available on any streaming services, but on the official CRACKA World website, users can buy several different editions of the series, some donations to Black Lives Matter, as well as CRACKA memorabilia.

