Who Are America’s Newspapers Endorsing For President? (infographic)

As Americans head to the polls in the most divisive presidential election for decades, several major news publications have broken with tradition and announced endorsements. According to research by The American Presidency Project, 47 major U.S. newspapers have thrown their support behind Joe Biden and they have a total circulation of 9.58 million. President Trump has the support of just seven outlets and they have a total circulation of just under 863,000.

USA Today, The New York Times, and The Chicago Tribune are among the news outlets that have endorsed Biden while The New York Post and Boston Herald are supporting Trump’s bid for another four years in the White House. The president probably won’t be worried about the gulf in endorsements, given that he relies on Twitter to directly communicate with his supporters as well as the fact that Hillary Clinton had the bulk of the media’s support in the 2016 election. 41 newspapers endorsed Clinton while just one endorsed Trump when he won the election.

