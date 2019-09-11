Who Has The Biggest Following On Patreon? (infographic)

Those contributing financially are known as patrons and are often given the chance to access extra content in exchange for their support

Crowdfunding membership platform Patreon has become popular with a whole host of content creators such as YouTubers, webcomic artists, writers, musicians, podcasters and adult content creators who are able to receive financial donations from their fans in exchange for their work. Those contributing financially are known as patrons and are often given the chance to access extra content in exchange for their support.

Since it was founded in May 2013, Patreon now boasts more than 130,000 creators with at least one patron and they have an estimated $12.6 million in collective monthly payouts. So who actually boasts the most patrons on the platform? According to rankings maintained daily by Graphtreon, American political and humor podcast “Chapo Trap House” is at the very top of the list with 30,669 patrons bringing in $137,374 per month as of September 9th. The photoblog “Humans of New York” from photographer Brandon Stanton has over 17 million followers on Facebook and it has the second highest number of financial contributors on Patreon – 21,227.