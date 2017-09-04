Who is North Korea trading with? (infographic)

Sep, 04 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Unsurprisingly, China is top partner

It comes as little surprise that China is North Korea’s biggest trading partner, but whom else does the country trade with? According to The Observatory of Economic Complexity, a leading data visualization sitefor international trade data, India ($97.8 m), Pakistan ($43.1 m) and Burkina Faso ($32.8 m) are the top export destinations of North Korea after China ($2.34 b). Likewise, most imports come from China ($2.95 b) but other main partners are India ($108 m), Russia ($78.2 m), Thailand ($73.8 m) and the Philippines ($53.2 m).

With $3.47 billion worth of import value, the communist country is the 141st largest importer in the world. Refined petroleum ($186 m), synthetic filament yarn woven fabric ($138 m) and delivery trucks ($108 m) are the top products, North Korea gets from abroad. North Korea’s main export products include coal briquettes ($952 m) and textiles (non-knit coats & suits).

source: statista

korea-trade

