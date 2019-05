Who is the Greek singer to star in Sirina TV’s new erotic movie? (video)

She is a 24-year-old artist who has collaborated with some big names

Greek singer Ariadne Akrivou is the new star in an erotic film produced by Dimitris Sirenakis’s Sirina TV.

The 24-year-old artist has appeared on stage with some top marquee names at night clubs in Athens.

According to the film’s producer, the participation of the 24-year-old Greek singer in his new film opens a series of new Sirina films that will be aired every Tuesday from the official site of Sirina.tv and from Sirina’s channel at Cosmote TV featuring new Greek protagonists.