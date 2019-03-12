Who is the leading Cloud service provider? (infographic)

Google Cloud is the market-leading cloud solutions brand, based on current usage or consideration, according to the results from a survey undertaken by the Financial Times. However, upon examination of the unaided or unprompted cloud solutions for business that come to mind among the global FT audience Amazon/AWS emerges as the leading brand. In its perception as a cloud solution leader, Amazon has seen a significant rise since 2016, surpassing the equivalent growth of both Microsoft and Google.

73% of businesses feel positive with the cloud service they use, however concerns still exist around cybersecurity and the cloud ecosystem. It has been determined that sentiments do shift by regions of the world, with respondents from CEMEA found to be the most positive. Feelings regarding cloud solutions do vary greatly based on other factors such as tenure of cloud implementation, size of the organization and the number of cloud solutions used.

The range of problems businesses experience also impacts how they view their cloud solution. 9 out of 10 businesses experience a broad range of problems within their first 6 months of implementation, beyond 6 months, 75% experience persisting complications. These issues include the lack of internal customer expertise and the management of multiple cloud services; however, issues also vary across regions and organizational size.

For more insights, including the purchase drivers when evaluating Cloud Solutions; brand familiarity and usage by region and attributes most associated with the top 10 brands used, please contact Daniel Rothman, Director of Insight.

source: statista