Who says Greeks don’t work hard?

Every new year sees a whole lot of statistics and reports on the previous year. The 2017 edition of the OECD Employment Outlook reviews with all the recent labour market trends and short-term prospects in OECD countries has just been released, including the statistical annex on the average annual hours actually worked per person in employment.

The report shows significant differences between certain countries. According to the annex, Mexicans are at the top of the list clocking in far longer shifts than any other country per anum hitting a total of 2,246 hours on average. As Forbes reports Mexicans work 467 more hours than the average American every year and for less than a fifth of the pay.

South Korea remains in second place with a good 2,113 hour shift per average person every year and not much further stands Greece with its citizens working 2,042 hours a year, the most annual hours compared to any country in Europe. Even though Greece’s financial crisis has many a time been connected to its people’s “laziness” statistics prove otherwise. Meanwhile, it is not only Greeks in Greece that tend to work more; diaspora Greeks also present more hours of work per year than their colleagues.

In the U.S. workers do a 1,779 per year; in Canada 1,691 while in France the average amounts to 1,482 hours of work. Germany, however, has its workers clock about 1,371 hours yearly on average; that is 40 per cent less than a Greek citizen.

