Who was the new Saint Kallinikos of Edessa

Who was the new Saint

The Holy Metropolitan of Edessa, Pella and Almopia Kallinikos (world name Dimitrios) Poulos was born in the village of Sitaralona in Agrinio on January 26, 1919 to pious parents.

He graduated from Thermos High School with excellent marks and was admitted to the Theological School of the University of Athens. He excelled in undergraduate studies with prospects for university promotion (1942).

In 1946, at the age of 27, he enlisted in the Special Forces of the Greek Army (LOC) and served with distinction and patriotism, as well as true religious zeal until April 1949. Returning to the Holy Diocese of Aetolia, he again assumed the duties of Secretary and a layman preacher throughout the province.

He became a monk on November 23, 1957 in the Holy Monastery of Myrtia with the name Kallinikos and the next day he was ordained a Deacon in the Holy Temple of St. Spyridon of Messolonghi by his real brother of the Metropolitan of Didymoteicho Constantine.

On December 1, 1957, he was ordained as an Elder and later an Archimandrite. After 25 years of service in the First Diocese of Aetolia, he was elected Metropolitan of Edessa and Pella on June 24, 1967, and the next day he was ordained to the Holy See. Ag. Dionysiou Areopagitou Athens.

Despite his virtuous lifer and integrity, he was subjected to unjust and defamatory attacks, mainly by enemies of the Church and the Nation. He treated them with exemplary meekness and love. He reposed on August 7, 1984, after a seven-month illness.

The expulsion of demons through his prayer and his miraculous interventions on the sick after his death testifies to his glorification by God.

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate decided to canonise the blessed Metropolitan of Edessa Kallinikos as a Saint of the Orthodox Church. At a meeting at the Orthodox Center of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Chambésy (Geneva), which began yesterday under the chairmanship of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Holy Synod decided to declare Kallinikos a saint, whose memory will be celebrated on August 8.

At the same meeting, Archbishop Smaragdos Karagiannidis was elected Bishop of Daphne, and Archimandrite Emmanuel Sfiatkos was elected Bishop of Christoupolis, on the proposal of the Metropolitan of Germany, Augustine.