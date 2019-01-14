Why does Greek sound like Spanish? (video)

People listening to Greek and Spanish often notice how much the two languages have in common in their sound. Although both languages are classified as deriving from the same Indo-European family, they are distinct in that Greek is a separate branch on its own, while Spanish is part of the Romance languages which all come from Latin. So why do the two languages sound so familiar to the ear of Greeks and Spanish, and even to people from other countries?

Although they might be very different in terms of grammar and syntax, the two have similar phonology, like the sound of their consonants. Check out the following video below explaining why the two sound so similar.