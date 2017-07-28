Why does the US Armed Forces spend so much on…Viarga?

With the huge sums of money spent on Viagra, the US Armed Forces could buy quite a few jet fighters. But indeed, Viagra is more necessary, and it costs approximately $84 million a year!

From 2011 to 2014, the US Armed Forces spent $294 million on Viagra. Only in 2014, military doctors wrote 1.18 million prescriptions for Viagra. But why is there such a big demand?

The US Armed Forces Health System covers 10 million military personel, active and retired, that costs more than $50 billion a year. The retired are Vigra’s biggest “consumers”.

However, 10% of…this inelastic military expenditure is for active personel. And the reasons are many: It seems that major campaigns cause erection problems, while 85% of Iraqi and Afghanistan veterans absolutely need Viagra to become…”operational”.

Between 2004 and 2013, the need of active military personel for Viagra has doubled, according to the available data. In 2007, 18% of Americans show erectile dysfunction, but the problem is more acute among Iraqi and Afghanistan veterans, and that is because one in five suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).