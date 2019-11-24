Why Jackie Kennedy’s Pink Suit from President’s Assassination is locked away until the year 2103?

Though she was urged multiple times to change out of the suit, which was covered in President Kennedy’s blood, Mrs. Kennedy insisted, “Let them see what they’ve done”

Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit, worn on the day of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, is one of the most heartbreaking reminders of the horror of Nov. 22, 1963. But it won’t be seen again until at least 2103 — or perhaps ever.

The National Archives confirms to PEOPLE that Mrs. Kennedy’s double-breasted wool suit is being held from public view in a custom-made, acid-free box with temperature and humidity control at the National Archives and Records Administration’s College Park facility in Maryland.

The suit won’t be available for viewing until at least the year 2103, when, according to the National Archives, the Kennedy family will reconsider whether there would ever be any sort of access.

Mrs. Kennedy staunchly wore the blood-soaked suit from the time her husband was shot at 12:30 pm CT on Nov. 22, 1963 until the early hours of the next morning. She had the suit on during the swearing in of President Lyndon B. Johnson on Air Force One on the way back to Washington D.C., about two hours after her husband was assassinated.

Read more: yahoo