Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott decided to take a break

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are done for now, People, E!, and TMZ confirmed last night…and just as quickly as the news broke, sources began talking about why the couple of two years is taking a break.

TMZ reported this isn’t the first time Jenner and Scott have done so and that they made the decision to take a break a couple weeks ago. People was told by a source that it stems from bigger trust issues and honestly, they haven’t given up on their relationship entirely. (Jenner was reported to have accused Scott of cheating at the end of February; they made amends by April.) “They are taking some time but not done,” that source, who is close to Jenner, said. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

