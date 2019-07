Why the Soviets never landed on the Moon (video)

The Soviet Union beat the United States to the punch in almost every category of space exploration, except one…

Except one.

As the world marks the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s “giant leap for mankind” on July 20, 1969, we take a look back at the Soviet Union’s own efforts to land a man on the moon – and what went wrong.

Source: rferl