Why to make dry body brushing a daily habit

Like meditating or drinking hot water with lemon, dry body brushing is the kind of thing most of us begin with good intentions – probably in January – but then promptly forget about. Do you have a dusty body brush discarded in the back of a cupboard somewhere? You’re not alone. But when it comes to beauty treatments, dry body brushing offers remarkable results, and takes only minutes to do – really there’s no excuse. Here, Kate Shapland of cult beauty brand Legology explains why the benefits make it worth your while.

Why?

“Just a couple of minutes body brushing a day before a bath or shower will promote your lymph, helping your body metabolise toxins more efficiently, discouraging fluid retention and cellulite (the two are related to each other), and softening and toning your skin. The benefits are immediate and lasting.”

How?

“It’s so simple – just swift strokes, up your body towards your heart. So from feet (you should do your soles if you have time) to knees, a few short strokes behind your knees where there is a density of lymph, then up over your thighs to your hips and over buttocks. On your arms, start on your hands and brush up to your elbows, then up over upper arms to shoulders. A few gentle strokes under your arms is a bonus too – again because this area is concentrated with lymph.”

When?

“It couldn’t be easier: turn on your morning shower, grab your brush and do a few brisk strokes over your legs and arms while the water heats up – it takes two minutes or less! Do it in the shower if it’s quicker – you can brush wet or dry skin. But the main thing to remember is not to scrub your skin with the brush: maintain steady, long, swift strokes of the bristles.”

LISA NIVEN

Source: www.vogue.co.uk