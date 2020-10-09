Widespread protests across Greece by Roma community (videos-photos)

They are protesting the death of an 18-year-old Roma

Fires, road blockades, and burnt tires make up the scene of widespread protests across Greece are by members of the Roma community who are demanding justice for the killing of an 18-year-old man.

The protests started in Messina where the killing took place and quickly spread in other areas where Roma settlements are located, including Attica at Zefyri and Aspropyrgos, a number of towns in the Peloponesse, in Volos, Lamia and Atolia and Acarnbania regions.

Currently, Athens avenue at the junction of Ano Liossia and Acharnai has closed due to rubbish bins on fire blocking the passage.

Police and Fire Brigade forces have blocked the road while on the Menidi side there are also buses with SWAT units.

The Mayor of the Tribe, Christos Pappous, is also at the spot.