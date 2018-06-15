Wife strips husband’s mistress and pours hot chilli powder over her! (photos)

She dragged her by the hair out of her shop, witnesses said

A furious wife stripped her husband’s alleged mistress naked before pouring fish sauce on her – and smothering her body with chilli powder.

The jealous wife accused beautician Giang Jun, 30, of having an affair with her partner and dragged her by the hair out of her shop, witnesses said.

She was seen tearing off Giang’s top and pulling down her trousers before dousing her in fish sauce.

The scorned lover then smothered extra hot chilli powder over Giang’s body – a disturbing copycat trend which has emerged in Vietnam when wives confront their husband’s mistresses.

The brutal scene was photographed by shocked witness David Pam and police are now investigating.

David said: ”There was lots of cursing at the women. The wife said she had been married for ten years and that the beauty spa owner had destroyed her marriage.

