Will Juventus form a basketball team?

Juventus is undeniably a global brand name in football. It seems the Agnelli family, who own the Italian giants, might be considering expanding into basketball. According to Italian newspaper “Tuttosport”, there is a possibility of the Juve franchise moving into the second most popular sport in Europe after football.

The president of the club, Andrea Agnelli is the standing president of the ECA (the European Clubs Association), a body equivalent to the Euroleague. The Euroleague has created its own competition separate from FIBA Europe, something ECA has not done, as its members take part in the official UEFA competitions.

Turin, the home of Juve FC, is the second most significant market in basketball after Milan. The northern Italian city hosted the EuroCup with the local basketball club Auxilium Torino taking part, while FIAT, owned by the Agnelli family is also the sponsor of the basketball club.

Although it is still early to reach any definitive conclusions, as there have been no official talks on the matter, an interesting note is that Juve has included a basketball jersey on their official site.