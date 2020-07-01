Will Smith “gave blessing for wife Jada Pinkett Smith to have affair” with singer August Alsina

“I sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation,” Alsina said, adding: ”He gave me his blessing”

Will Smith gave singer August Alsina “his blessing” to have a relationship with the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, it has been claimed.

Alsina addressed the long-standing rumours he was romantically linked with Pinkett Smith during an interview with The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee.

He claimed the I Am Legend actor approved the relationship ”due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership”.

“I sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation,” Alsina said, adding: ”He gave me his blessing.”

The singer is said to have met Pinkett Smith after being introduced by her son Jaden Smith in 2015.

Rumours of a potential romance escalated after the singer “received a text” from a person referred to by Pinkett Smith’s middle name in the music video of his 2019 song “Nunya”.

