Winter operating hours for Archaeological Sites, Monuments, and Museums (see detailed table)

The new operating hours start on November 1st until March 31st

The winter operating hours of the Archaeological Sites, Monuments, and Museums were announced by the Minister of Culture and Sports Lina G. Mendoni.

The schedule will take effect from November 1st, 2020 until March 31st, 2021. All Archaeological Sites, Monuments, and Museums of the State remain closed on December 25 and 26, January 1 and March 25, official public holidays.

Visitors are allowed entry up to twenty (20′) minutes before the closing hours unless otherwise specified.

For the rest of the public holidays for the staff of the Public Services the Archaeological Sites, the Museums, and the Monuments operate in accordance with specified clauses as defined in the law.

source tornosnews.gr