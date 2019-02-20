With elections ahead, Greece’s opposition is promising lower taxes & “aggressive” growth (video)

His proposals include a plan to bring down the corporate tax rate to 20 percent in two years

Greece’s opposition leader has promised sweeping changes to the economy at a time when the country is slowly back from the brink of an economic collapse.

Ahead of a general election later this year, the leader of the opposition party New Democracy has vowed to restore market credibility during his first year in office. In an exclusive interview, Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNBC that he wants to bring down taxes for domestic and international businesses in what he described as an “aggressive and comprehensive tax reform.”

“This is something we can deliver within the first month (in office),” Mitsotakis said.

His proposals include a plan to bring down the corporate tax rate to 20 percent in two years. However, the current government is also trying to make Greece more attractive to businesses by gradually lowering the corporate tax rate from 29 percent in 2018 to 25 percent in 2022.

