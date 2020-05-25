Woman, 82, dies from Covid-19 – Fatalities stand at 172

The death toll from a coronavirus in Greece has reached 172, as an 82-year-old woman died in Athens at dawn on Monday.

The elderly woman was being hospitalised at “Evangelismos” hospital, after being admitted to the ICU on April 17 and was reportedly suffering from underlying diseases.

On Sunday, the health ministry announced just two new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 2,878.

Positive news also come from ICUs as intubated patients have been reduced to 19. Their average age is 70 years, while 100 patients have been discharged from ICUs.