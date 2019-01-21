Woman allegedly raped in Facebook live video

A woman was raped in a Facebook live video at the Opera nightclub in Atlanta on January 19. The victim has said she was drugged prior to being attacked. The video of the incident first appeared on the victim’s Facebook page on the night in question and has since spread across YouTube and Twitter. The Atlanta Police Department told Heavy.com in a statement, “Early Sunday morning, APD began receiving calls about a Facebook Live video that appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted in a local nightclub. Our Special Victims Unit has made contact with the victim, and an investigation into the matter has been opened. The investigation continues.”



The man allegedly dancing with the woman at the club

