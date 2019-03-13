Woman attacked by jaguar says Arizona zoo should consider “moving fence”

She…acknowledged she was “in the wrong for leaning over the barrier”

A woman who was mauled by a jaguar at an Arizona zoo said she was in the “wrong” but that the zoo should consider moving the fence.

The woman, identified as Leanne, was visiting the Wildlife World Zoo near Phoenix on Saturday when she decided to take a selfie with a black jaguar.

According to Leanne, it was a good opportunity for pictures, as the cats were pressed up against the cage.

To take the photo, Leanne leaned over the security barrier with her camera – allowing the cat to reach through the wire fence and scratch her.

Following the incident, the woman, who is in her 30s, told CBS: “The black jaguar was up against the fence and we happened to be walking by and we said: ‘Hey let’s get some good pictures.’”

She then acknowledged she was “in the wrong for leaning over the barrier,” but thinks “maybe the zoo should look into moving their fence back”.

“Anybody can reach out,” she continued. “I’m not the first, and if they don’t move the fence, I’m probably not going to be the last.”

