Woman “comes back to life” moments before cremation (video)

A grandmother “came back to life” moments before she was about to be cremated in Thailand.

Phinij Sopajorn, 70, had been suffering from a severe goitre when she stopped breathing at the hospital on the evening of October 20.

The doctor let the family take the body for a Buddhist funeral and they kept her in a cold coffin at the local temple for three days.

The casket was unloaded from the hearse on October 23 and taken to the area where the ceremony was taking place.

However, just before the body was about to be loaded into the incinerator, her husband Thawin Sopajorn, 73, began the traditional funeral custom of washing her face with a damp flannel and noticed that his wife was gently breathing.

“I bathed her and her body still moved,” he said

