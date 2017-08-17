Woman confronts neighbour about Nazi flag in his garden (video)

A woman asks her neighbour about a Nazi flag in his garden, who responds by insulting and threatening her and using gestures. She insists and asks him why he believes such a symbol is appropriate in his garden.

– What’s up with the nazi flag?

– Who are you;

– Why do you have a Nazi flag up?

– What’s it to you!

– Because this is America not Nazi Germany.

This is part of the dialogue that unfolded between the two neighbors and points to the absurdity that America is experiencing over this period. It is a dialogue that took place between two neighbors, only hours after the bloody racist outbreak in Virginia, leaving behind one dead.